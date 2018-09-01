

Julian McKenzie, The Canadian Press





French defenders Rod Fanni and Bacary Sagna each scored a header goal, while Ignacio Piatti added a third as the Montreal Impact clipped the league's best New York Red Bulls 3-0 at Saputo Stadium on Saturday night.

Both Frenchmen scored their first goals as Montreal Impact players. Fanni scored first off a corner in the 30th minute. Sagna was next eight minutes later off a free a kick, directing the ball past Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles. Piatti added the final nail in the coffin during stoppage time, scoring his 13th of the season.

The Impact (11-14-3) entered Saturday's game with just one win in their last five league matches, despite holding down the sixth and final playoff spot in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference standings. They left the pitch with their fourth consecutive home victory over the Red Bulls, and their ninth home win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Red Bulls (17-7-4) saw their four-game road unbeaten streak snapped. New York has never won a game at Saputo Stadium.

The Impact were more dangerous than their New York counterparts for most of the contest. The home team had 14 shots, including eight on target. Piatti and Alejandro Silva had four chances each.

Montreal hit paydirt in the 30th minute thanks to the 36-year old Fanni. Midfielder Saphir Taider sent the ball into the penalty area off a corner. Fanni rose and headed the ball onto the far side post and into the back of the net. It was the Frenchman's first goal for Montreal since joining the team in March.

Sagna scored the second goal of the game eight minutes later for Montreal. Off an Impact free kick, defender Jukka Raitala headed the ball towards the far post. Sagna was the nearest player to the ball and the ex-Arsenal and Manchester City defender did the rest. The 35-year old Sagna was a transfer deadline day acquisition for Montreal in early August.

Montreal nearly added a third goal in the 75th minute courtesy of Piatti. However, a video review overturned the goal as the Argentinian was in an offside position. The captain eventually got his goal in the 90th minute with an assist from Silva.