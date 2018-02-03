Defenceman Petry scores twice as Habs snap slide with 5-2 win over Ducks
Montreal Canadiens right wing Logan Shaw (49) celebrates with teammate left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (20) after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, February 3, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 4:29PM EST
Defenceman Jeff Petry scored two goals as the Montreal Canadiens ended a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday afternoon.
Logan Shaw, Joe Morrow and David Schlemko also scored for the Canadiens (21-25-6), who will play host to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday afternoon.
Corey Perry and Rikard Rakell scored for Anaheim (25-18-10), which was coming off an overtime loss in Ottawa on Thursday night.
The Ducks outshot Montreal 45-29, but Antti Niemi, starting in place of Carey Price, made several brilliant stops to pick up his second win in a row since his last start on Jan. 19 against Washington.
Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin left the game early in the second period Saturday afternoon after being hit by a slapshot from teammate Karl Alzner.
The Ducks led 9-0 in shots just under six minutes into the game, but the Canadiens then scored three times on seven attempts to chase starter Ryan Miller at 10:13 in favour of Reto Berra, who was called up on Friday to replace the injured John Gibson.
