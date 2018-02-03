

Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press





Defenceman Jeff Petry scored two goals as the Montreal Canadiens ended a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday afternoon.

Logan Shaw, Joe Morrow and David Schlemko also scored for the Canadiens (21-25-6), who will play host to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday afternoon.

Corey Perry and Rikard Rakell scored for Anaheim (25-18-10), which was coming off an overtime loss in Ottawa on Thursday night.

The Ducks outshot Montreal 45-29, but Antti Niemi, starting in place of Carey Price, made several brilliant stops to pick up his second win in a row since his last start on Jan. 19 against Washington.

Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin left the game early in the second period Saturday afternoon after being hit by a slapshot from teammate Karl Alzner.

The Ducks led 9-0 in shots just under six minutes into the game, but the Canadiens then scored three times on seven attempts to chase starter Ryan Miller at 10:13 in favour of Reto Berra, who was called up on Friday to replace the injured John Gibson.