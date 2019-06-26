Featured Video
Defenceman Mike Reilly signs extension with Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Reilly (28) carries the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Igor Ozhiganov (92) defends during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 11:13AM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed defenceman Mike Reilly to a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$1.5 million.
Reilly, 25, had three goals and eight assists in 57 games with the Canadiens last season.
The Chicago native was acquired in a deal with the Minnesota Wild at the 2018 trade deadline.
Reilly has seven goals and 30 assists in 160 career NHL games with Minnesota and Montreal.
The six-foot-one, 195-pound Reilly was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2011 NHL draft.
