Featured Video
Defenceman Gustav Olofsson re-signs with Montreal Canadiens
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Wild's Gustav Olofsson, right, of Sweden, and St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo (27) chase after a loose puck along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game in St. Louis. The Wild have traded Olofsson on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, to the Montreal Canadiens for minor league forward Will Bitten. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 7:18PM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Gustav Olofsson to a one-year, two-way contract.
The deal will pay Olofsson US$700,000 in the NHL and $235,000 in the American Hockey League, with $300,000 in guaranteed salary.
The six-foot-three, 196 pound Swede played two games with AHL Laval last season, recording one assist. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on Oct. 19.
Olofsson has played 56 NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, who drafted him 46th overall in 2013.
The Habs acquired Olofsson in a trade in October 2018.
Latest Montreal News
- Highways 40, 13 to close weekend of June 14
- Leonard Cohen's letters to muse Marianne Ihlen sold for $1.2 million
- Defenceman Gustav Olofsson re-signs with Montreal Canadiens
- Petition brings bodycam question to the National Assembly
- Ecole Polytechnique's 50,000th diploma recipient shares alma mater with mom