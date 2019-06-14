

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Gustav Olofsson to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal will pay Olofsson US$700,000 in the NHL and $235,000 in the American Hockey League, with $300,000 in guaranteed salary.

The six-foot-three, 196 pound Swede played two games with AHL Laval last season, recording one assist. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on Oct. 19.

Olofsson has played 56 NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, who drafted him 46th overall in 2013.

The Habs acquired Olofsson in a trade in October 2018.