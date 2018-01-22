Defeated city councillors will share $4M in departure payouts
Outgoing Montreal mayor Denis Coderre listens to a question during a news conference in Montreal on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 9:33PM EST
Defeated Montreal city councillors – including former mayor Denis Coderre – are getting a combined departure payout of just less than $4 million.
The payouts are required by provincial law to help the councillors to transition back into private life. Each of the 41 deafeated councillors will receive an average of $97,206.
Coderre will take home $193,874, though it’s not the largest departure sum.
Former Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension mayor Anie Samson will receive the most at $284,714.
Ahuntsic-Cartierville councillor Harout Chitilian gets $197,634.
The exit package sums are determined by how long the councillors have served.
Here’s the full list: