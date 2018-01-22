

CTV Montreal





Defeated Montreal city councillors – including former mayor Denis Coderre – are getting a combined departure payout of just less than $4 million.

The payouts are required by provincial law to help the councillors to transition back into private life. Each of the 41 deafeated councillors will receive an average of $97,206.

Coderre will take home $193,874, though it’s not the largest departure sum.

Former Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension mayor Anie Samson will receive the most at $284,714.

Ahuntsic-Cartierville councillor Harout Chitilian gets $197,634.

The exit package sums are determined by how long the councillors have served.

Here’s the full list: