MONTREAL -- While COVID-19 has forced many Montreal businesses to close their doors, one company specializing in thorough cleanings is looking to hire hundreds of new employees.

Qualinet, one of the province's largest firms specializing in post-disaster clean up, needs to hire 500 new employees, according to president Eric Pichette.

“Entrepreneurs, small businesses and government offices are asking for large-scale disinfection,” he said. “We need more people.”

“The number of calls we get keeps doubling and we know it won't stop.”

Pichette said his company's services are especially in demand in the Eastern Townships, the most affected region outside Montreal.

The COVID-19 virus can live on some surfaces for more than 24 hours, but experts said basic household cleaners can kill it. Still, high-traffic areas like apartment buildings and businesses require more thorough cleaning.

“In those places, there are many common spaces like staircases and elevators,” said Montreal public health direct Mylene Drouin.

Other companies such as Renovco have recently switched their focus from renovations to disinfection but are also running into a labour shortage. Pichette said he hopes his firm will be able to handle the influx of business, especially as spring flooding once again poses a threat.

“All it takes is one flood we'll be unable to handle the demand,” he said.