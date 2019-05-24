Featured Video
Debris from blast zone causes major damage to cars, stores in Eastern Townships
photo: Stephane Delisle
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 4:08PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 24, 2019 4:09PM EDT
It was supposed to be a controlled blast, but debris from a worksite northeast of Sherbrooke Thursday proved it was anything but.
Huge pieces of rock damaged cars and storefronts and landed in the roadway in Ascot Corner, some landing more than 50 metres outside of the designated blast zone.
No one was injured – but it was clear the debris could have caused serious harm. The roof and rear window of a nearby Toyota Corolla was destroyed.
The SQ and workers’ health and safety board CNESST both opened investigations into the incident.
photo: Stephane Delisle
