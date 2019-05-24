

CTV Montreal





It was supposed to be a controlled blast, but debris from a worksite northeast of Sherbrooke Thursday proved it was anything but.

Huge pieces of rock damaged cars and storefronts and landed in the roadway in Ascot Corner, some landing more than 50 metres outside of the designated blast zone.

No one was injured – but it was clear the debris could have caused serious harm. The roof and rear window of a nearby Toyota Corolla was destroyed.

The SQ and workers’ health and safety board CNESST both opened investigations into the incident.





photo: Stephane Delisle