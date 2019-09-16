

Daniel J. Rowe , Cindy Sherwin, CTV News Montreal





With the Liberals and Conservatives in a dead heat at 34 per cent in favour of them forming the next government Oct. 21, a new Leger poll shows that the debate on secularism may influence voters in Quebec.

According to the poll, 50 per cent of people surveyed in Quebec said they would rather the federal government not get involved in the debate over the Quebec secularism law (Bill 21) that forbids people in positions of authority from wearing overt religious symbols. A quarter of those surveyed would like the next government to take the bill to court, and another quarter did not have an opinion or refused to answer.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has told parties to stay out of the debate, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was questioned about it by voters while on the campaign trail.

Trudeau is campaigning in southwest Ontario today, while Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is in the Okanagan in BC. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is in Montreal, and the Green Party unveiled its full platform this morning.

The Liberals recently decided to stop using a questionably translated version of the party's theme song after social media criticism arose about the song's translation.