

CTV Montreal





Deaths and injuries on Quebec’s roads decreased in 2018 from the year before, according to data compiled by CAA-Quebec, but the news wasn’t good for elder residents and pedestrians.

Overall, there were 1,723 deaths and injuries on the provinces roadways in 2018, a decrease of three deaths, 68 serious injuries and 1,652 minor injuries from the previous year.

For Quebecers 75 years or old, the number of deaths increased from 43 in 2017 to 52 in 2018.

During that same span, the number of pedestrians killed on the road also decreased, from 76 to 69 but the number of serious injuries went up.

There were notable drops in other demographics – the number of 15 to 24-year-olds killed dropped from 77 to 50 and the number of serious injuries went from 374 to 304 for the same age range.

Safety also improved for cyclists. While the number of deaths remained stable at 10, the number of serious and minor injuries declined by 29. 5 per cent and 12.5 per cent, respectively.

Cycling advocacy group Velo-Quebec said the stats were especially good due to increasing numbers of cyclists on Quebec’s roads. But they called on Quebec’s cities to do more to promote biking in urban areas, especially by expanding bike-friendly networks.

“Simply look at Montreal, the downtown has almost no bike network. We have one bike path that’s physically separated, which is de Maisonneuve. South of what we have almost nothing,” said Velo-Quebec spokesperson Magali Berbronne. “It just doesn’t make sense that such a dense urban core doesn’t have more infrastructure for people moving around by bike.”