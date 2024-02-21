Deaths in Quebec prisons rise by 87 per cent: study
Warning: This story mentions suicide
Deaths in Quebec prisons have risen by 87 per cent in 13 years, reveals a research report published Wednesday by a team from the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM).
The research, led by Catherine Chesnay, a professor at UQAM's School of Social Work, analyzed data from the Ministry of Public Security from 2009 to 2022. These showed that 256 inmates lost their lives in provincial institutions during this period.
The data also showed that 98 of these deaths were due to suicide, representing 38 per cent of all recorded deaths. There was a significant increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, when prison conditions were particularly restrictive. The report also mentions 411 suicide attempts.
Deaths classified as natural deaths account for 33 per cent of the data recorded, and 28 per cent of prisoners died of undetermined causes.
Chesnay stressed in a press release that, whatever the nature of the death, "every death in prison is one too many."
She argued that every death "should be systematically recorded and taken into consideration by the prison institution" in order to prevent other inmates from dying.
"The lack of transparency and monitoring of the phenomenon of deaths in prison, despite the rise in the number of deaths, speaks volumes about the political positioning and lack of rigour with which these events are taken into account," said Chesnay.
Her research report lists the conditions that put inmates at risk: dilapidated facilities, overcrowding, numerous transfers, abusive use of solitary confinement, the erosion of social ties and the difficulty of maintaining contact with loved ones, as well as the poorer quality of physical and mental health care.
The Ligue des droits et libertés (The Rights and Freedoms League) denounced the opacity and lack of action by the Public Security Ministry. In a press release, it states that it is aberrant that the ministry has not provided any information to explain the classification "death of undetermined cause," from which 71 people died.
"It is also necessary to understand what leads so many people to attempt suicide while incarcerated," the non-profit organization added.
--
Need help or worried about a loved one? A free telephone service is available 24 hours a day at 1-866-APPELLE.
--
The Canadian Press health content is funded through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices. This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 21, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Government of Canada announces $15 million in funding to combat auto theft
Government of Canada has announced $15 million in federal funding to combat the recent rise in auto theft, Minister of Public Safety Dominic Leblanc, Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez and Montreal Police Chief said in a news conference on Wednesday.
BREAKING Boeing removes head of 737 Max program in wake of safety incidents
Boeing removed executive Ed Clark, the head of its 737 Max passenger jet program, in the wake of several safety and quality-related incidents.
Poilievre against transgender women in female bathrooms, changing rooms, sports
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he believes "biological males" have no place in sports or change rooms that are labelled female.
Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
Age verification for porn? Expert warns of security risks as Pornhub considers blocking Canadians
There are potential security concerns with a proposed Senate bill that would reqiure Canadians to verify their age online to access sexually explicit content, according to a technology and cybersecurity expert.
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Ewen MacIntosh, star of British comedy 'The Office,' dead at 50
British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.
With 'Law & Order Toronto,' the pressure looming over the show's creators is immense
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Air Canada announces 'luxury' bus service to Toronto Pearson airport from Hamilton, Waterloo
Air Canada is offering travellers in Hamilton and Waterloo Region a ride to Toronto Pearson International Airport in a “luxury” bus.
-
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
-
Cop charged after accidentally discharging firearm in Burlington: Halton police
Halton Regional Police say they have laid charges against one of their own after the officer accidentally discharged his firearm in Burlington last month.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
Halifax’s Victoria Park tent encampment dealing with rat problem
Pest control expert Andrew Wheelock is shocked by a video showing dozens of rats at the Victoria Park tent encampment.
-
Eastern Nova Scotia brushed by snow Thursday; snow and rain more widespread Friday into Saturday
Areas of eastern Nova Scotia will see plenty of snow for the rest of the week, with more rain and snow widespread into Saturday.
London
-
London, Ont. IKEA Canada 'plan and order point' store is on the move
While it won’t contain its world famous Swedish meatballs, an IKEA 'plan and order point' that previously operated at Masonville Mall is on the move to a new location, the company announced Wednesday.
-
Suspect in months-long mortgage fraud charged, London police say
A London man is facing multiple fraud charges after he convinced an elderly homeowner to agree to multiple home renovations, and then proceeded to take out a lien and a new mortgage application in the victim’s name.
-
'Robbing from the public to build the private': New OHC report sheds light on plight of Ontario hospitals
A scathing new report from the Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) is criticizing the Ford government’s handling of its publicly funded healthcare system, and accuses the provincial government of intentionally starving the system in order to fund private hospitals and for-profit clinics.
Northern Ontario
-
Vagnini died of ‘medical causes,’ foul play ruled out
A post-mortem revealed that Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini died of “medical causes,” Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday.
-
$70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
-
Highway 144 reopens between Gogama, Watershed
Highway 144 has reopened after it was closed Wednesday between Gogama and the Watershed in order to remove a commercial vehicle.
Calgary
-
Driver suffers critical injures after crash with Calgary CTrain
One person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries on Wednesday morning after a crash between a vehicle and a CTrain.
-
Calgary man charged in Southland Leisure Centre indecent exposure incidents
Calgary police have charged a man after he allegedly exposed himself on two occasions to a youth at the Southland Leisure Centre.
-
Alberta Health Services parking fees will increase April 1
Alberta Health Services will be increasing their daily parking rates starting April 1.
Kitchener
-
Youth arrested for mischief after incident at Waterloo high school
Waterloo regional police say they’ve arrested a young person for public mischief after reports that someone was planning to attend a Waterloo high school with a weapon.
-
Here are the most important tax changes for 2024, according to accountants
To find out what you need to know this year, CTV Kitchener spoke to two accountants.
-
Air Canada announces bus from Waterloo Region and Hamilton airports to Pearson
Air Canada is launching a new option to get passengers to Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teacher gets 3-day suspension for throwing things in the classroom
A B.C. teacher who threw things toward students out of frustration twice in less than two months has received a brief suspension for his actions.
-
B.C. anti-gang task force searching for Vancouver Island man
British Columbia's anti-gang police agency is searching for a Vancouver Island man after he failed to appear in court on charges related to organized crime as part of a suspected drug trafficking ring.
-
This B.C. ski resort is offering a free ticket to anyone with a season pass at closed mountains
A B.C. ski resort is offering free day tickets to other mountains' season pass holders who have been impacted by this year's warm, mild weather.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau set to make housing announcement in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Edmonton today.
-
Council approves Wîhkwêntôwin name for Oliver; change to take effect 2025
The new name for Edmonton's most densely populated neighbourhood, Wîhkwêntôwin, will take effect Jan. 1, 2025, after city council approved the moniker Wednesday.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
Windsor
-
Three people charged after man found in ditch beaten and unconscious
Windsor police have charged three suspects after a 39-year-old male was found beaten and unconscious in a ditch.
-
Distracted driving study to focus on school zones and elevated-risk areas
The Windsor Police Service and a researcher at the University of Windsor are teaming up to study distracted driving in school zones and other elevated-risk areas of the city.
-
Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash that sent 3 to hospital
A Harrow resident is facing a careless driving charge after a three-vehicle crash on Walker Road sent three people to hospital on Tuesday.
Regina
-
STF president says Sask. needs to use agreements in other provinces as example when bargaining
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says the province needs to look at other regions of Canada and use them as examples when it comes to bargaining at home.
-
Meet Gator, the newest K9 team recruit with Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has introduced their newest K9 team recruit, Gator.
-
Snowplows can now be tracked in Sask.
A new update to the Highway Hotline app and website will allow Saskatchewan drivers to track snowplow locations on roadways around the province.
Ottawa
-
No measles confirmed in Ottawa: Public health monitoring re-emergence
Ottawa Public Health says there is a risk of re-emergence of measles, citing the disease’s re-emergence in different parts of the world.
-
Rideau Canal Skateway to close tonight with fluctuating temperatures in the forecast this week
The Rideau Canal Skateway will temporarily close on Wednesday at 10 p.m. as a streak of warm temperatures mixed with rain and snow are expected to arrive in Ottawa this week.
-
Ottawa Black Bears: Professional lacrosse team coming to Ottawa
Ottawa will be getting a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. The New York Riptide will become the Ottawa Black Bears starting in the 2024-25 NLL season.
Saskatoon
-
'Obviously I lied': Greg Fertuck says he lied to undercover cops about killing his wife
A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.
-
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.
-
Saskatoon man faces charges after a vehicle was stolen
A 28-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges after a stolen vehicle was located late Tuesday.