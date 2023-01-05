Deaths due to COVID-19 rise by 14 in Quebec, hospitalizations up

The most recent figures released by Quebec's health ministry show there were 14 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 17,714 since the start of the pandemic.

All the deaths occurred between two and seven days ago, the press relase states.

The government's dashboard, published around the same time as the press release, however, indicates there were only 6 new deaths.

Hospitalizations also increased by 51 since Dec. 29, with 734 people admitted for complications due to the virus out of 2,135 hospitalizations in all.

The number of people in the ICU decreased by seven. Out of a total of 57 people in intensive care, 28 are there for COVID-related reasons.

New cases rose by 1,217. The results come from tests performed by the health sector that are limited to priority groups like healthcare workers.

Thousands of healthcare workers remain off the job - 2,870 as of 24 hours ago.

In addition, 97 rapid test results were self-declared, including 81 that were positive.

Another 7,497 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 22,774,023 shots given since vaccines were made available.