MONTREAL -- Quebec's police watchdog unit is investigating a hit-and-run involving the death of a 79-year-old civilian during a police intervention on Tuesday.

According to the Bureau of Independent Investigators, the incident occurred during an SPVM traffic radar operation, when a vehicle was detected speeding. A police officer signalled for the driver to stop, but they continued driving.

The officer began pursuing the vehicle and the driver lost control, striking a pedestrian.

The victim was taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot and police officers found the vehicle had been reported stolen.