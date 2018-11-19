Featured Video
Death at farm as man is buried by grain
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 8:44AM EST
One man died Sunday afternoon after being buried by grain at a farm in Marieville, Quebec, just north of St. Jean sur Richelieu.
Emergency crews rushed to the farm around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to help the man, a farm worker in his sixties, who was buried in grain being offloaded by a truck.
Sureté du Quebec officers and paramedics uncovered the man and performed CPR until he arrived at hospital, where his death was pronounced a short time later.
The CNESST is going to investigate the death to determine what happened and see how similar incidents can be prevented in the future.
