One man died Sunday afternoon after being buried by grain at a farm in Marieville, Quebec, just north of St. Jean sur Richelieu.

Emergency crews rushed to the farm around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to help the man, a farm worker in his sixties, who was buried in grain being offloaded by a truck.

Sureté du Quebec officers and paramedics uncovered the man and performed CPR until he arrived at hospital, where his death was pronounced a short time later.

The CNESST is going to investigate the death to determine what happened and see how similar incidents can be prevented in the future.