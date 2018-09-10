

CTV Montreal





Lawyers representing victims of a 2012 legionnaires' disease outbreak in Quebec City that killed 14 people and affected 167 others say they have reached a deal with defendants in a class action case.

A spokesperson for the Menard, Martin law firm said the agreement in principle was announced in court today, two weeks before the trial was scheduled to begin.

Public health authorities confirmed in May that a cooling tower atop an office building in Quebec City's lower-town area was the source of the outbreak.

The building was co-owned by Quebec City and a federation of unions called the Centrale des syndicats du Quebec.

Solange Allen, a widow whose husband died of pneumonia connected to the outbreak, launched the class action against the labour federation and several government authorities.

The judge in the case sealed details of the agreement and all sides are expected to return to court Nov. 15 to finalize the deal.