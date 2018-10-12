

CTV Montreal





Emergency crews rushed to a car dealership in Laval on Thursday after getting calls that someone had been shot.

They arrived to find a man in his thirties had been fatally wounded.

The attack happened at Automobile Vinci on Levesque Blvd. near Berthiaume du Tremblay Park shortly before 9 p.m.

Police remained at the scene all night and were still there Friday morning as they searched for clues and examined surveillance video from the company and other nearby locations.

The case was transferred to the Sureté du Quebec because it could be tied to organized crime.

There are reports the victim is Alessandro Vinci, the 31-year-old manager of the dealership, and the son of its owner.

Automobile Vinci specialized in selling used cars and in making repairs.

This is the fifth murder of the year in Laval.