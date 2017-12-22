

The Surete du Quebec has identified a man killed in a car crash in Ste-Adele on Thursday night.

At 9:20 p.m., the driver of a car lost control and flipped over at the intersection of Notre-Dame and Ronchand. First responders found the driver unconscious. He was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said 44-year-old Etienne Lavoie was the sole victim in the crash.

Officials said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash but that Lavoie may have been speeding when he rolled his vehicle.