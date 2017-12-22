Deadly crash in Ste-Adele
A 44-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Ste-Adele on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. (Photo: Cosmo Santamaria/CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, December 22, 2017 8:18AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 22, 2017 8:56AM EST
The Surete du Quebec has identified a man killed in a car crash in Ste-Adele on Thursday night.
At 9:20 p.m., the driver of a car lost control and flipped over at the intersection of Notre-Dame and Ronchand. First responders found the driver unconscious. He was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said 44-year-old Etienne Lavoie was the sole victim in the crash.
Officials said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash but that Lavoie may have been speeding when he rolled his vehicle.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal chaplains provide port in a storm for ship crews
- Quebec City man arrested for social media threats against Muslims
- Dutoit says sexual misconduct accusations have "no basis in truth"
- Freezing rain, snow forecasted for Christmas weekend
- 'This is what Christmas is': $6,200 raised for homeless man in Quebec