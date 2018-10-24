

CTV Montreal





Laval police closed Route 335, aka Papineau Blvd., early Wednesday morning because of a serious car crash.

Around 5 a.m. a driver rammed his car into a street sweeper, seriously injuring himself and another man in the car. The driver of the street sweeper was not physically hurt.

Police initially closed the southbound lanes from Des Laurentides Blvd./Des Mille Iles Blvd., then closed the northbound lanes at Saint Saens St., just north of Perron Ave.

The two crash victims were taken to hospital in critical condition, and at 10:30 a.m. police reported that the passenger, a 34-year-old man, had died of his injuries.

Police said the 27-year-old driver has been arrested under suspicion of driving while impaired although he must also undergo surgery for injuries inflicted in the crash.

Neither man is from Laval.

Police expect the road will be closed until mid-afternoon.