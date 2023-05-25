Deadly collision in Messines, Outaouais: Police seek witness in pickup truck
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are appealing to the public to find the driver of a pickup truck that may have witnessed a head-on collision that killed two people Wednesday morning in Messines, in the Outaouais region.
"We are looking for the occupant(s) of a white pickup truck that was driving on Highway 105, southbound, near the [Maniwaki] airport, in the same hours that the collision occurred," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard Wednesday evening.
The accident involving two other vehicles occurred on Highway 105 around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, not far from the site of a fatal road accident two days earlier.
A man in his thirties and a woman in her twenties, who were in the same vehicle, were transported to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
The man driving the other vehicle was injured.
The SQ has not yet determined which of the two vehicles, travelling in opposite directions, deviated from its lane.
"Anyone with information on this event is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264," said Bernard.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 25, 2023.
