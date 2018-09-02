Quebecers who will be out of the province on Oct. 1 or during advance polling days are reminded that it’s still possible to vote by mail, if an application is filed by Sept. 12.

In the 2014 provincial election, more than 18,000 ballots were sent in by mail.

To vote outside of Quebec, a citizens must have left the province less than two years ago and show an intention to return. Exceptions for the two-year period apply to people who moved out of the province on behalf of the Quebec or Canadian governments, including to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces, or an international organizations of which Canada or Quebec are members.

More details can be found on the Elections Quebec website.

Advance polling will be held between Sept. 21 and 27, with the election itself on Oct. 1.