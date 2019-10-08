MONTREAL -- The city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux has announced that it will rename a local park to honour Teresa Dellar, the late DDO resident who was a pioneer in palliative care.

At its council meeting Monday night, Dorval councillors unanimously passed a resolution to rename Alouette Park on Durham St. to Teresa-Dellar-Alouette Park.

Dellar, who died Aug. 19 at the age of 58, was the co-founder and executive director of the West Island Palliative Care Residence, the largest residence of its kind in Canada.

“She was a remarkable woman, a true leader in our community, and we must do everything not to forget this unique jewel that we were so fortunate to have in our community," DDO Mayor Alex Bottausci said at the meeting.