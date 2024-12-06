DDO business hit by alleged arson

A commercial space in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO), in Montreal's West Island, was hit by alleged arson early Friday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 1:30 a.m. about the blaze on Sunnybrooke Boulevard near Cérès Street.

"When police arrived on the scene, firefighters were fighting the blaze, which was still not under control," said Antony Dorelas, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

He notes that there was extensive damage to the building.

"According to preliminary information after speaking to a witness, at least one suspect was seen leaving the scene following the fire," said Dorelas.

A security perimeter has been established in the area and the file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.