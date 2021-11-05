MONTREAL -- Despite efforts from an Ontario MPP to abolish daylight saving time, the twice-a-year ritual is here to stay.

Quebecers will have to roll back their clocks by one hour after daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

With time change, the sun will set at 4:33 p.m. ET on Sunday.

By Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, the sun will go down at 4:13 p.m.

Jeremy Roberts, an Ottawa MPP, sponsored the Time Amendment Act, which the Ontario legislature passed in November 2020. The bill allows for the end of the bi-annual time change in the province.

Although the law passed, it will only come into force if both Quebec and New York state adopt the same measure.

Quebec Premier François Legault has said in the past he's open to the idea.

"We're getting closer," Jeremy Roberts, MPP for Ottawa West – Nepean, told CTV News Toronto last month. "I don't think I'll be able to get anything done in time for this year's fall back, but maybe in time for Spring-forward next year."

Last month, Roberts wrote to New York Governor Kathy Hochul for a second time to ask the state to be on board with the legislation.

Earlier this week, I sent a letter to Governor Hochul of New York State, urging her to bring in new legislation to make Daylight Time the permanent year-round time



I am hopeful that this year's fall back will be the last time Ontarian's have to change their clocks. #StopTheClock pic.twitter.com/bAJC1t5ObU — Jeremy Roberts (@JR_Ottawa) October 1, 2021

Daylight saving time will start again on March 14, 2022.