MONTREAL -- The 11,000 daycare workers affiliated with the CSN's Health and Social Services Federation have adopted the agreement in principle reached last Wednesday between the government and their representatives by 93 per cent, the union federation announced.

"This decision puts an end to the unlimited general strike that CSN members have been on since December 1,'' the CSN wrote in a news release issued Sunday morning after two days of general meetings.

"This is a historic round of negotiations," wrote Stéphanie Vachon, representative of the CPE sector, who pointed out that the union made "several advances thanks to the solidarity and determination" of its members.

Qualified educators and specialized educators saw their salaries increase by 18 per cent. Increases ranged from 8 to 12.5 per cent for other workers, while "the government initially offered only 6 per cent."

"In addition, FSSS-CSN members will receive a recognition bonus equivalent to 3 per cent of pay for hours worked between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021," the union said.

The four organizations that represent workers in daycare centres - the FSSS-CSN, the FIPEQ-CSQ, the SQEES-FTQ and the Métallos-FTQ - had all reached an agreement with Quebec on Wednesday, one after the other.

The Health and Social Services Federation initially announced the return to work on Monday, although members had not yet voted on the agreement, before changing the message to indicate that the return would ultimately depend on the outcome of the vote, which is now done.