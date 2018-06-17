Daycare workers' union lifts strike affecting centres in Montreal and Laval
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 17, 2018 11:24AM EDT
Children in the Montreal and Laval areas can head back to daycare tomorrow now that a 10-day strike affecting about 60 daycare centres has ended.
The union representing the workers says it lifted the strike after receiving a proposal submitted by mediators from Quebec's labour department.
Workers will vote on the new deal next weekend but will head back to work in the meantime.
The main sticking points in the dispute included working conditions, scheduling work hours, call-back lists and seniority.
The union says it will present the deal favourably to its members.
