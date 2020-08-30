MONTREAL -- Unless something changes, the CSQ's 10,000 family childcare providers will begin a rotating strike on Tuesday that will affect regions throughout Quebec.

The rotating strike will take place from Sep. 1-18. It will start with the Quebec City-Chaudiere-Appalaches region and end with the Laurentides and Monteregie regions on the 18th.

As of Sep. 21, the workers' union (the Federation des intervenantes en petite enfance du Quebec or FIPEQ), which is affiliated with the CSQ (Centrale des syndicats du Quebec), is even planning an indefinite general strike.

The negotiation between the Ministry of Families and the CSQ federation has been going on for over a year.

At the moment, the negotiations are "at a standstill," said FIPEQ president Valerie Grenon.

On Friday, the parties exchanged messages and agreed to speak again on Monday, the day before the rotating strike is set to begin, but no negotiating date has yet been set.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2020.