All early childhood education and daycare workers will soon have access to PCR testing in testing clinics.

Like teachers, educators and support staff in services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance (SGEEs) will be able to access PCR testing in the testing clinic starting Jan. 15.

Quebec's Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe made the announcement in a press release issued Wednesday evening.

Boxes of rapid tests will also be distributed in January and February "to allow parents to quickly test their child if he or she shows symptoms associated with COVID-19."

"We want our early learning and child care services to remain open. This is a very important service for Quebec families, but we must also ensure the safety of staff and children who do not yet have access to the vaccine," said Lacombe in the release.

Lacombe also thanked "the educators and all the staff who are holding the fort in this troubled period which requires, once again, a lot of adaptation and resilience."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 5, 2021.