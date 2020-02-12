MONTREAL -- Exo confirmed Wednesday it has cancelled services on its Candiac line for a third day due to a protest against the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Commuters have the option of taking buses that will be deployed from the Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine stations to bring commuters to the Mansfield terminal.

The journey takes about 25 to 55 minutes, depending on the departure time, the company noted.

Anyone looking for information is asked to call 514-281-2595.

Meanwhile, the federal and provincial governments are butting heads over whose job it is to enforce any injunctions to remove the protesters.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau called the protests unsafe and illegal, saying it is up to the provinces to do something about it.

On the flip side, Quebec Premier François Legault insisted the Canadian government has a responsibility to take control of the situation.

He notes the provincial government is already communicating with the protesters to end the blockades.