

CTV Montreal





Party leaders rallied in different areas inside - and out - of the province on Monday, getting in their final promises before Monday's historic English-language debate at the Maison Radio-Canada.

Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee was in Ottawa Sunday, demanding a fair share of Federal investment be made in Quebec.

In front of the Parliament buildings, Lisee said that a PQ government would make its presence known in the invetment sector. As he tells it, Quebec doesn't receive enough Federal assets, and finds itself in a defecit of approximately $2.6 billion a year.

Among the examples of injustice given by Lisee were the province's forestry sector, and the Davie shipyard in Levis.

Liberal Party leader Philippe Couillard made commitments pertaining to tax fairness in online commerce.

.@phcouillard is at the Simons warehouse in Quebec City to talk about measures a Liberal government would introduce to help the retail sector - but he made it clear right out of the gate he’ll also be talking about @francoislegault and immigration. #Quebec2018 pic.twitter.com/84kCxMg8DY — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) September 16, 2018

Couillard said he believes the federal government is making strides in the area, dispite rampant criticism over the treatment of Netflix taxation.

The CAQ announced a major project on Sunday to renovate and expand the province's schools.

The party said they would invest $6 billion over five years - at a rate of $1.2 billion a year.

The project would involve the construction of new schools, submitted through an architectural competition.

The Liberal party, however, made a similar announcement earlier in the campaign - Couillard previously promised a $1.5 billion investment, including $965 million for school renovation, and $608 million for school expansion.

Quebec Solidaire is expected to make an announcement on culture Sunday afternoon in Saguenay.