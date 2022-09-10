Day 14: Quebec leaders address women, youth and mental health on campaign trail

On the 14th day of the Quebec election campaign, the leaders continue to tour the province's 125 ridings.

Queen Elizabeth II's death and its impact on the province may continue to resonate with them as the proclamation ceremony for the accession of King Charles III is held on Saturday.

Coalition Avenir Québec leader François Legault will be in Saint-Jérôme for a news conference and then move to Montérégie, first in the riding of Sanguinet for dinner, then in Iberville to visit a gourmet stop.

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon will start his day in Montreal, with a news conference on the status of women at Maisonneuve Park. The leader of the Parti Québécois will then take the road to Abitibi-Témiscamingue. He will stop in Mont-Laurier, for a news scrum, before meeting supporters in Rouyn-Noranda.

For the Québec solidaire (QS), Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will be at the Grand Marché in Quebec City for the harvest festival. At the end of the day, he will go to Chicoutimi. Manon Massé will be in the Magdalen Islands. She will be at the Cap-aux-Meules public market.

In Quebec City, the leader of the Conservative Party, Éric Duhaime, will hold a news conference on youth and mental health. In the afternoon, he will go door-to-door in his riding of Chauveau.

The agenda of Dominique Anglade, the leader of the Quebec Liberal Party, was not yet available.