MONTREAL -- Following student protests, Dawson College has announced that most of its final exams for the fall 2020 semester will be held online.

The school's initial plan was to hold all exams in person, despite the fact that most students spent the semester learning at a distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to change the school's mind, a student created online petition at the beginning of November that has since received more than 3,300 signatures (out of approximately 11,000 students at the school).

The petition called on Dawson to revise its plan, citing health concerns amid the pandemic.

In a memo to teachers, the school's academic dean, Diane Gauvin, said the decision was made to adhere to Quebec government's holiday plan -- which suggests for anyone who plans to gather at Christmas to quarantine for at least seven days beforehand.

Premier Francois Legault specified on Thursday that people who can't observe a seven-day quarantine can still gather, but they must do their best to stay two metres away from others and should wear a mask.

Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann said there's a possibility that exam dates will be shifted around to cater to the gathering period -- but the idea is upsetting teaching unions and CEGEP student federations because of how much reorganization it would take, and the fact that it would mean students had less time to study.

Dawson's memo also cites "important logistical constraints."

Its update on Thursday means all exams that were scheduled to be held in-person will now be held online, with the exception of those with "essential in-person practical components."

“For the handful of examinations that must take place at Dawson, we will ensure that everyone follows health and safety protocols, including the use of personal protective equipment and symptoms screening,” Gauvin said in the memo.

The school also plans to put measures in place that will "preserve the academic integrity" of the online exams.

“The online environment is far from ideal,” Gauvin said. “It is a compromise made in an exceptional situation."

With files from The Canadian Press.