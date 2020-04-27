MONTREAL -- DavidsTea Inc. says sales in its fourth quarter totalled $73.5 million, down 11.6 per cent compared with the same period a year earlier.

The company temporarily closed all of its 231 stores in Canada and the United States on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the company says its has continued to sell its products through its website and supermarkets and drugstores.

The company says e-commerce and wholesale revenue totalled $17.8 million in its fourth quarter which ended Feb. 1, up 18.5 per cent over the same quarter last year.

For its full financial year, DavidsTea says sales totalled $196.5 million, down 7.7 per cent compared with the prior year, while e-commerce and wholesale revenue amounted to $42.2 million.

DavidsTea says sales in the first 11 weeks of its 2020 financial year, ended April 18, totalled $28.9 million, down 23 per cent compared with the same period last year due to the closure of its stores.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2020.