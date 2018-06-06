Dave Chappelle and John Mayer team for Just For Laughs live show in Montreal
(Graphic courtesy of Just For Laughs)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 11:36AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 6, 2018 11:39AM EDT
Comedian Dave Chappelle and his musical pal John Mayer are bringing their unorthodox live show to Just For Laughs.
The Montreal comedy festival announced the event, billed "Controlled Danger," with scant details.
But past appearances have reportedly included a solo musical set by Mayer and a solo standup set by Chappelle, and a collaborative portion of stories, jokes and songs.
As per Chappelle's previous shows, organizers say there will be a strict no cellphone policy. And no cameras or recording devices will be allowed.
Evenko and Live Nation say that upon arrival, phones and smartwatches will be secured in special pouches, which guests hold onto during the show. The pouches can be opened at designated unlocking stations if needed.
Tickets start at $69.25 and go on sale Friday. The Just For Laughs Festival runs July 11 to 29.
