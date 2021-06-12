MONTREAL -- Third round, conference finals, semi-finals, whatever name one decides to use, it all means the same thing: win four games and you're playing for the Stanley Cup.

In the unique and never-before-seen 2021 NHL season, long-suffering Habs fans and short-suffering Knights fans get to see the never-before-seen, zero history, no baggage contest between the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The bleu-blanc-rouge versus the matte black-gold-red.

The former captain (no. 67) versus the former semi-regular third-line defenceman (if Jon Merrill even gets a call).

One of Quebec's finest goalies of the past almost two decades versus the finest goalie BC has ever produced.

TSN 690 analyst Darren Dreger, and anyone who watched the Knights storm back from two down to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in the last round, knows things are about to get very different for Montreal, but he is not buying the American hockey fanbase and media that are calling for a stars and stripes decked out steamroller to take out Canada's lone representative in the final four with little effort.

"I have a lot of time for the Vegas Golden Knights, I have since the start of the season, but they're playing in the same league," said Dreger. "Of course the environment is different. Vegas home games are going to be absolutely electric, but why can't the Habs feed off that too."

When it comes down to hockey, Dreger sees the Habs' balance as up to the task against Vegas' depth.

"I think the Vegas Golden Knights perhaps have more depth up front, but I've seen enough from the young guys and the balance between the 30 somethings and 20 somethings to know that they're simply not going to roll over," he said. "I think it's going to be a heck of a series."

Dreger gives Vegas the edge, but thinks the series will go six or seven games.