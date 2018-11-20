

CTV Montreal





Thirty-five years after it opened in Quebec a bath products chain is closing its retail stores and its manufacturing plant.

Dans un Jardin filed for bankruptcy on Monday, saying that as its sales have declined and the cost of doing business has increased, it can no longer afford to operate.

In its filing in court, the firm's management said it had tried to reduce overhead costs, cut the salaries of managers, and had closed its least profitable stores, to no avail.

As a result, shareholders have decided the only possible option is to liquidate inventory and close its stores, along with its manufacturing subsidiary Art de Vivre.

Dans un Jardin had 55 stand-alone boutiques and a factory in Boucherville. Its products were sold at 600 locations throughout Canada.