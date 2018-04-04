

CTV Montreal





Dans La Rue is launching its spring fundraising campaign on Wednesday.

To mark the charity's 30th anniversary of helping homeless youth, the organization is hoping to raise $500,000.

Dans La Rue started with Father Emmett Johns driving a used van around Montreal and feeding children and young adults living on the street, and in that same vein the group hopes to buy a new vehicle to provide mobile services.

The charity also provides a permanent day centre, as well as an overnight emergency shelter and a 17-unit home for youths.

Father Emmett Johns, better known as Pops, died in January at the age of 89, and his body lay in state at Montreal City Hall.