Dans La Rue hopes to raise $500,000 in spring campaign
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 7:45AM EDT
Dans La Rue is launching its spring fundraising campaign on Wednesday.
To mark the charity's 30th anniversary of helping homeless youth, the organization is hoping to raise $500,000.
Dans La Rue started with Father Emmett Johns driving a used van around Montreal and feeding children and young adults living on the street, and in that same vein the group hopes to buy a new vehicle to provide mobile services.
The charity also provides a permanent day centre, as well as an overnight emergency shelter and a 17-unit home for youths.
Father Emmett Johns, better known as Pops, died in January at the age of 89, and his body lay in state at Montreal City Hall.
