

CTV Montreal





Father Emmett Johns, famous for reaching out to Montreal’s homeless youth and other acts of charity, has died. He was 89.

Dans La Rue, the organization Johns founded and where he earned the affectionate nickname “Father Pops,” announced his passing on its Facebook page on Sunday.

Johns was born on April 3, 1928 and grew up in Plateau Mont-Royal. Born to a pious Irish family, he spent his youth yearning to do missionary work.

He went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in theology from the Universite de Montreal and a Bachelor of Arts from Loyola College.

Early in his career, he worked as a priest and vicar in various parishes, then as chaplain of Verdun’s Douglas Hospital and in two homes for troubled young girls.

In 1988, he took out a personal loan of $10,000 from a credit union to fund his “Le Bon Dieu Dans La Rue” trailer, offering shelter and food to street youth. He crisscrossed Montreal’s streets at all hours in search of those in need.

He later changed the name to simply “Dans La Rue” to remove the religious reference, but maintain the same humanitarian mission of helping young people without judging them.

Johns opened a shelter, dubbed “The Bunker,” and in 1997 expanded to a day centre where young people could take classes, participate in workshops on music, computers and more, as well as offering psychological support. In April 2009, the day centre was renamed the Emmett Johns School.

Dans La Rue would grow to eventually employ 65 people and 135 volunteers.

During his life, Johns was honoured numerous times, including a certificate of honourary membership from the Canadian Pedatric Society in 2007, the 2003 Quebec Institute of Psychological Health and Wellness Award and a humanitarian award from Quebec Association of Psychiatrists.

In October 2009, he was the recipient of Montreal’s Therese-Daviau Prize, given to members of the community who contributed to the quality of life of Montrealers.

He was also given honourary doctorates from Concordia, UQAM and McGill, as well as a medal from the Universite de Montreal.

Johns was named a Grand Officer of National Order of Quebec in 2003 and a member of the Order of Canada in 1999.

Details for Johns funeral have not yet been released.