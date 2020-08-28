Advertisement
Dangerous 'weevil-cide' falls off ship in St-Lawrence River
A freighter makes its way through the mist on the St. Lawrence River Thursday, April 26, 2018 in La Malbaie, Que. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
MONTREAL -- The Canadian Coast guard is urging people to stay away from dangerous materials washing up to shore after a ship spilled its cargo into the St-Lawrence River Wednesday evening.
Metal bottles containing “weevil-cide” are unlikely to reach the shore, but the Coast Guard is warning that the contents could be harmful to people’s health.
Weevil-Cide is an insecticide that contains technical grade aluminum phosphide.
The bottles fell off a ship near Saint-Jean on Île d'Orléans, on the south side of the island.
Anyone who sees the bottles should not touch them and call 1-800-363-4735.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020.