MONTREAL -- The Canadian Coast guard is urging people to stay away from dangerous materials washing up to shore after a ship spilled its cargo into the St-Lawrence River Wednesday evening.

Metal bottles containing “weevil-cide” are unlikely to reach the shore, but the Coast Guard is warning that the contents could be harmful to people’s health.

Weevil-Cide is an insecticide that contains technical grade aluminum phosphide.

Bottles accidentally fell off a ship last night near Saint-Jean, Ile d'Orleans. It is unlikely that they will touch shore, but if they do, please do not handle them and report them to 800-363-4735 as they may contain residue of products that could be hazardous to ones health. pic.twitter.com/tjrUNm7CRH — Canadian Coast Guard (@CoastGuardCAN) August 27, 2020

The bottles fell off a ship near Saint-Jean on Île d'Orléans, on the south side of the island.

Anyone who sees the bottles should not touch them and call 1-800-363-4735.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020.