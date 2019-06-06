

CTV Montreal Staff





Pierre Gauthier can never forget the D-Day battle.

In the morning of June 6, 1944, he and the other members of La Chaudiere regiment were soaked and carrying equipment and rifles overhead as they made their way up Juno Beach.

They knew many of them would die in the sand.

"It was a frightening thing because we knew pretty well where we were going. We had a pretty good idea of what was going to happen that morning," said Gauthier.

"We were told that a third of us were going to be wounded or killed. And if that actually occurred then the landing would be successful."

Gauthier had joined the army when he was 17 years old and spent two years training in England before the D-Day invasion.

Losing brothers-in-arms still marks Gauthier 75 years later.

"I'm 94-and-a-half-years-old, close to 95. I still have problems with post-traumatic stress. I still have bad dreams. I have nightmares. It's something that's engraved in your brain for the rest of your life," said Gauthier.

On the ground in France Gauthier and the regiment liberated villages -- some easily, some with more casualties as they faced Germans who had occupied the terrain for years.

He attributes his survival to luck.

"You get shot at and you have bullets flying around. You have big explosions going on all around you," said Gauthier.

"You worry about it while it's going on and when it's finished you say, My God c'est fini,"

Gauthier did not travel to Juno beach for the 75th anniversary commemorating the battle, saying he is not healthy enough to spend hours flying in a plane.

But he will always remember the courage it took to storm the beach, and remember those who did not make it home.

Written with notes from Matt Grillo