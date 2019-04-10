

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- Bill Hamid had his fourth shutout in six games this season and D.C. United tied the Montreal Impact 0-0 on Tuesday night.

United (3-1-2) rebounded from its first loss of the season last Saturday. Montreal (2-2-2) concluded its six-game road stretch with a scoreless draw in consecutive games.

Hamid made a diving save in the 55th minute of Zachary Brault-Guillard's breakaway shot from the corner of the 6-yard box. Montreal goalkeerper Evan Bush didn't have a save in recording his second shutout of the season.

"I'm very satisfied. There were a lot of changes tonight and this was a younger team," said Impact head coach Remi Garde. "Most of everyone on the field maintained the same rhythm for 90 minutes and the younger players were surrounded by positive leaders.

"It confirms our team spirit, our rigour, and our tactical discipline after six games on the road. We could have been more consistent in our performances since the beginning of the season, but tonight, I saw men on the field."

Both teams were playing without their goal-scoring leaders.

Wayne Rooney, who was suspended following a red card on Saturday, has four goals this season for United and injured midfielder Ignacio Piatti is tied atop Montreal's list with three goals.

Maxi Urruti also missed the game for the Impact due to a suspension.

"We're happy," said Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere. "We came here for points. It's mission accomplished, we played well collectively and we got a point just like we wanted. We started things off on the right foot and left it all on the field. We played for each other."