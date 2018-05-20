

CTV Montreal





For the first of six summer days Montrealers were invited to walk, run or bike along Camilien-Houde without the interference of traffic.

Sunday’s event marked the beginning of the Cyclovia season, put on by the City of Montreal and cycling club Maglia Rosa.

Once a month, a 2.1 km stretch of Camilien-Houde will close to traffic, from the East entrance to the entrance of the Mount Royal Cemetery.

Cars will still be able to navigate the mountain on the West end of Chemin du Souvenir.

Cyclists and other enthusiasts can navigate the open road on the following dates: June 17, July 15, August 19, September 16, and October 7, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.