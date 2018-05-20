Cyclovia season begins Sunday with temporary closure of Camilien-Houde
Sunday’s event marked the beginning of the Cyclovia season, put on by the City of Montreal and cycling club Maglia Rosa. (CTV Montreal)
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 1:29PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 20, 2018 1:30PM EDT
For the first of six summer days Montrealers were invited to walk, run or bike along Camilien-Houde without the interference of traffic.
Once a month, a 2.1 km stretch of Camilien-Houde will close to traffic, from the East entrance to the entrance of the Mount Royal Cemetery.
Cars will still be able to navigate the mountain on the West end of Chemin du Souvenir.
Cyclists and other enthusiasts can navigate the open road on the following dates: June 17, July 15, August 19, September 16, and October 7, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
