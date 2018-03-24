

The Canadian Press





Cyclists and pedestrians demonstrated on Saturday to denounce the late opening of the multipurpose lanes alongside the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

The path can usually be used as of March, according to the Jacques Cartier Bridge Pedestrian Association but on Thursday, federal infrastructure officials said it won’t open until April 15.

Association president Francois Demontagne said he believes bridge managers are feeling the pressure, saying workers had been seen working on the guardrails on the weekend, which he had never seen before.

The protesters said they want the path to be open year-round, giving pedestrians and cyclists an access point between the island of Montreal and the South Shore.