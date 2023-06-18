Cyclists pedal over 500 km on Father's Day weekend for Quebec boy with rare disease

After pedalling over 500 kilometres to raise money for a boy they had never met, four cyclists were met with big smiles when they crossed the finish line in Montreal on Father's Day.

"To see him there and just smiling with those eyes and that great smile, it just makes it real," said one of the cyclists, Thomas Regan.

The long journey was all for Liam Reason, who was diagnosed with a rare mutation of mitochondrial disease in 2019.

For the 9-year-old, the genetic disorder caused balance and motor issues, epilepsy and autism.

His father, Kevin Reason, has made it his life's mission to find a cure. He's raising money and awareness with The Liam Foundation.

"Liam is a hero each day he gets up (…), we used that as motivation. But I'd also like to say that Kevin is a huge hero," said Regan.

Inspired by Reason, Chris Nilan organized Liam's Ride, convincing four cyclists to ride from Boston to Montreal on Father's Day weekend, raising $107,000.

"It's incredible what they did. In the weather, the rain, the mountains, everything," said Nilan.

"I'll never forget it for the rest of my life," said Kevin Reason.

The Liam Foundation is currently funding a clinical trial at the Montreal Children's Hospital, which has greatly improved Liam's condition.

"We've noticed his walking is not perfect, but we're getting there, so with each month that goes by, things are getting better," said Reason.

Fourteen other children around the world are also taking part in the trial.

"Other patients, we've seen their ability to walk, and their strength has improved. But overall, there's just been some really exciting improvements," said Dr. Ken Myers, the trial's lead researcher.

The Liam Foundation hopes to eventually open a mitochondrial disease treatment clinic in Montreal.