Cyclist suffers head injuries after collision with SUV in Rosemont
Police believe the cyclist, 31, ran a red light on Molson St. before he was struck by an SUV around 12:30 a.m. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 7:35AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 16, 2018 7:36AM EDT
A 31-year-old man was cycling on Molson St. in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie when he was struck by an SUV traveling on St. Joseph Boulevard.
Cyclist hit by driver and suffers serious head injuries at Molson and Saint-Joseph. Police say, cyclist ran red light. @CTVMontreal @CJAD800 pic.twitter.com/rXkoAnyAYH— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) July 16, 2018
The collision happened just after 12:30 a.m.
Police believe the cyclist ran a red light. He was transported to hospital with serious head injuries, but has since stabilzed, they say.
The 72-year-old man driving the SUV wasn't injured.
Police will investigate the circumstances of the accident.
The area has since re-opened to traffic.
