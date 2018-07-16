A 31-year-old man was cycling on Molson St. in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie when he was struck by an SUV traveling on St. Joseph Boulevard.

The collision happened just after 12:30 a.m. 

Police believe the cyclist ran a red light. He was transported to hospital with serious head injuries, but has since stabilzed, they say. 

The 72-year-old man driving the SUV wasn't injured.

Police will investigate the circumstances of the accident.

The area has since re-opened to traffic.