Cyclist struck and killed by truck near Montreal's Village neighbourhood

A cyclist was killed after being run over by a tanker truck in Montreal shortly before noon on Tuesday.

Montreal police (SPVM) said a 911 call reported the fatal collision around 11:20 a.m. on Papineau Avenue at the de Maisonneuve Boulevard East intersection near The Village neighbourhood.

When police arrived, they located the man in his 40s who was on the ground.

"The cyclist was pronounced dead on site," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Brabant said witnesses reported seeing the cyclist fall into the intersection as the truck was heading north on Papineau. The truck ran over the cyclist and continued driving over the Jacques-Cartier Bridge towards the South Shore.

Police have not located the truck.

There is a large perimeter in place. Motorists cannot access the bridge from Papineau and will have to take a detour by way of Sherbrooke Street East to get to the bridge.

The investigation is ongoing.