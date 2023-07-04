Cyclist struck and killed by tanker truck near Montreal's Village neighbourhood

A cyclist was killed after being run over by a tanker truck in Montreal shortly before noon on Tuesday.

Montreal police (SPVM) said a 911 call reported the fatal collision around 11:20 a.m. on Papineau Avenue at the de Maisonneuve Boulevard East intersection near The Village neighbourhood.

When police arrived, they located the man in his 40s who was on the ground.

"The cyclist was pronounced dead on site," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The body of a cyclist in his 40s remains at the scene of a deadly collision with a tanker truck on Papineau Avenue, near Maisonneuve Boulevard, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Sasha Teman/CTV News)

Police have not located the truck involved but say it's too soon to describe the crash as a hit-and-run.

"At this time, a hit-and-run could be a possibility. Maybe there’s a possibility that the driver didn’t notice that he hit or came in collision with that cyclist," Brabant said.

"We're not closing any doors at this time. All hypotheses are going to be looked at."

Brabant said witnesses reported seeing the cyclist fall into the intersection as the truck was heading north on Papineau. Investigators are still looking for the driver of the truck, which continued driving on the Jacques-Cartier bridge toward Montreal's South Shore after running over the cyclist.

Police set up a large perimeter in the area and temporarily blocked access to the bridge from Papineau. However, the road has since opened up before the afternoon rush hour.

The police investigation is ongoing.