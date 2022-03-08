Cyclist seriously injured after being run over by car in Montreal, police say

A woman in her 30s was rushed to hospital after police say a car ran over her after she fell off her bike in the Montreal Tuesday morning.

The woman was cycling westbound on Sherbrooke St. West when she fell off her bike and a driver of a car was not able to avoid hitting her, said Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

The collision happened near the intersection of Saint Marc and Sherbooke St. West, just east of the City of Westmount.

The woman suffered serious injuries but was conscious and breathing en route to hospital, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the car remained at the scene after the collision, which is now being analyzed by investigators.

Police have also closed down Sherbrooke between Guy and Fort streets.