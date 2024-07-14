Cyclist riding across Canada for children's charity stops in Montreal

Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.

The Ontario man has spent the past six weeks cycling 150 kilometres a day, after starting out in BC.

Money he collects will go to Save the Children, a global non-profit that supports children in disaster and war zones.

"In poor countries, the parents expect their children to be helping them and earning money," said Singh. "Save the Children, when I get their newsletters say that they have given towards a family so that the kids, they don't have to do any labour, they can realize their goals."

He has had the idea of cycling across the country on his mind for the past 24 years.

"I came to Canada about 25 years ago, August 1999 was the time that I immigrated to Canada," said Singh. "In May 2000, I heard about Terry Fox, and I was very, very motivated and inspired by what he did and I wanted to do something similar."

He said that although some of the days are long and lonely, the people he meets along the way lift his spirits.

"People have been very supportive, very encouraging and I am very sure without their encouragement, I would not be able to do this," he said. "When I see people going in the opposite direction and they honk their horns in a musical manner, it would re-energize me."

Singh has raised nearly $4,000 of his $10,000 goal.