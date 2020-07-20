Advertisement
Cyclist in hospital after collision with dump truck in Montreal
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 11:55AM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 20, 2020 11:56AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A woman is in hospital after a dump truck collided with her while she was riding her bicycle.
The collision occurred just after 10 a.m. Monday near the corner of de Louvain Street and Christophe-Colombe Avenie in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
Both the truck and cyclist were on de Louvain but heading in opposite directions. The collision took place when the truck turned south.
Collision investigators are looking into how exactly the crash occurred.