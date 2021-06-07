MONTREAL -- Two cyclists were injured and one was in critical condition Monday night after a collision in the Ville-Marie borough of Montreal. The collision between the two bicycles occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Berri and Ontario streets.

Upon arrival at the scene, police officers from the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) found the two cyclists on the ground.

The first one, a 26-year-old man, was conscious and "injured in the upper body," according to the SPVM.

He was transported to a hospital and the SPVM does not fear for his life.

The second cyclist, a 62-year-old man, was unconscious and had a head injury. He was transported to a hospital and his condition was considered critical.

According to the preliminary information gathered by the SPVM, the 26-year-old cyclist was travelling southbound on the Berri Street bike path before colliding with the other cyclist at Ontario Street.

The 62-year-old man "failed to stop at the red light and possibly cut off the other cyclist," according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

An investigation is underway to try to understand the causes and circumstances of this collision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 7, 2021.