Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by a truck south of Montreal

A cyclist in his 20s is fighting for his life on Wednesday after being hit by a truck late Wednesday morning in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Montérégie, south of Montreal.

According to the Longueuil police (SPAL), which is investigating the crash, the collision occurred at around 10 a.m. at the corner of Clairevue Boulevard West and Rigaud Street.

For a reason yet to be determined, the large truck collided with the cyclist. The cyclist suffered serious injuries, and his life is still at risk in hospital.

"Our teams are on the scene, and the progress of the investigation will determine the more precise circumstances leading up to the accident," said SPAL spokesperson Constable François Boucher.

The truck driver was not injured in the collision.

Longueuil police warned at the end of the morning that traffic might be disrupted in the area to allow its investigators to analyze the scene.